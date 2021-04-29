Drugs with street value of £470,000 seized in Newtownabbey following police operation

Three women have been arrested in Newtownabbey after allegedly importing over 19 kilos of drugs into Northern Ireland.

National Crime Agency (NCA) forensic experts estimate they would likely have had a combined street value of approximately £470,000.

The arrests came as part of a joint NCA operation, together with the Paramilitary Crime Task Force and PSNI.

The women, aged 26, 47 and 48, were arrested on Thursday morning and are now being questioned on suspicion of a variety of offences, including conspiring to import controlled drugs and being concerned in the supply of drugs.

The packages contained a range of drugs, including amphetamine, MDMA, cannabis, ketamine and cocaine - with a combined weight of over 19 kilos.

In one case seized, drugs were found concealed within a jigsaw puzzle.

A man aged 29 was also arrested on suspicion of firearm offences at one of the addresses in the Rathcoole area, after a suspected firearm was discovered at the property.

NCA Belfast Branch Commander David Cunningham said: “This investigation has already seen the interception of a large quantity of drugs destined for the streets of Northern Ireland.

“Working with our law enforcement partners as part of the Paramilitary Crime Task Force we are determined to do all we can to disrupt the flow of illicit drugs and prevent organised criminal networks profiting from them.”

Detective Superintendent Zoe McKee from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Criminal Investigations Branch said: “The range and volume of drugs intercepted as part of this investigation are a real concern and would indicate a significant demand within communities.

“Today’s arrests are evidence of our collective commitment and efforts within PCTF, and across the PSNI, to reduce the harm and death resulting from their illicit supply and use.

“We continue to ask for the public’s help, and appeal to anyone who has information that could assist our efforts to contact police on 101.”