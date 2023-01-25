Drugs worth £125k and linked to American crime network found in west Belfast

Two men have been charged following the seizure of £125,000 worth of Class B drugs.

The pair, aged 30 and 57, were arrested in the Springfield Road area of Belfast on Tuesday.

It’s believed both men have links to an organised crime network involved in the importation and distribution of drugs in Northern Ireland, which has ties to organised criminals in England and North America.

Both are expected to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Thursday 26 January.

In addition, a police spokesperson said a number of items were seized following searches across six premises in Belfast and Mid & East Antrim.

Detective Inspector Kelly said: “The arrests are linked to an investigation whereby a number of drug seizures were made in the past eight months.

“During this time Class B controlled drugs with a potential street value of £2.4 million were seized by officers from UK Border Force, the Metropolitan Police and Leicestershire Police.

“Proceeds of this criminality not only fund this crime network but other local criminal and paramilitary gangs they supply to.”

“These seizures and arrests will no doubt have had a significant impact to their criminal enterprise.”

A police spokesperson added: “I would ask if anyone has any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”