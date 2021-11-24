Drugs worth £180,000 recovered in PSNI searches linked to east Belfast UVF

Two men have been arrested by police after drugs worth an estimated £180,000 were seized in an operation linked to the east Belfast UVF.

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force said the search was part of a proactive policing operation in the Ballybeen area of Dundonald with the quantity of suspected class A drugs recovered.

Police said officers also stopped a vehicle on the M1 near Moira before a further search uncovered another significant quantity of suspected drugs.

Two men aged 28 and 41 were arrested on suspicion of a number of drug related offences and are currently in custody.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Thompson said: “Paramilitary Organisations who bring drugs into our communities don’t care about the inevitable pain and heartache they bring to individuals and their loved ones.

“Whilst they claim to protect the communities they coercively control, in reality their only concern is financial gain, with no thought for the lives that get destroyed along the way.

“Today’s operation continues to show that the Paramilitary Crime Task Force will relentlessly pursue Paramilitary Crime Gangs who are wholly intent in destroying their own communities.

“With the continued help and support of the public, we are committed to removing drugs from our streets and putting those responsible before the courts.

“I would appeal to anyone with information, or concerns, about the use or supply of illegal drugs or paramilitary crime in their area to contact us on 101.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

“If you think you might have a problem with alcohol and/ or drugs and would like to get help please visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info for information on support services near you.

“There is also a range of services available to you if you are affected by someone else’s drinking and/or drug misuse.

“Information on these services is also available on this website. These services are available to you regardless of whether or not your loved one is receiving help for his or her alcohol and/ or drug problem.”