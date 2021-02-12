Drugs worth £200,000 and illegal cigarettes seized in Belfast

Police seized suspected Class B drugs with a street value of over £200,000 and over 110,000 packets of illegal cigarettes in south Belfast on Thursday.

A 43-year-old man was arrested after his vehicle was stopped by officers patrolling Ormeau area. He is currently in custody being interviewed by detectives from the organised crime team.

After arresting the man police conducted follow-up searches at two residential properties in south Belfast and another in Tandragee.

Following the searches police recovered a "significant amount of cigarettes" which they believe may have been smuggled into Northern Ireland illegally. They also discovered the suspected drugs and an amount of cash.

PSNI Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said the seizure of the suspected drugs "is further evidence of our commitment to removing dangerous drugs and harmful substances from our communities, thwarting the efforts of those criminals who are intent on profiting from the detrimental effects drug use causes in communities".

“The demand for drugs fuels the local criminal drug trade which causes irreparable damage and loss to many families. Particularly during the ongoing global Coronavirus pandemic, as the majority of people are working hard to protect the NHS, drug dealers continue to show their disdain for everyone’s safety by engaging in drug dealing, endangering lives and increasing pressures on our emergency services and frontline workers," he said.

“I would appeal to anyone with information about illegal drug use or drug dealing to call police on the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”