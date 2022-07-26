Drumahoe resident calls for home to be demolished as frustration of flood victims is laid bare during minister’s visit to North West

John O’Dowd says £7m plan to ease problems remains on hold

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd with Drumahoe residents Richard Pentland and Michael Harrison, whose homes were flooded

A man who suffered the trauma of flooding for the second time in five years has asked for his home to be demolished and money refunded as it “never should have been built on a flood plain”.

Speaking to Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd on a visit to Derry, Richard Pentland from Drumahoe said barriers he erected were no match for the deluge that hit his property on Saturday night.

Along with neighbour Michael Harrison, they blasted the planning system for allowing more houses to be built in the area.

Mr Pentland had to pay £30,000 to repair damage to his home after flooding in 2017.

This time he estimates it will cost up to £10,000.

Both men called for the deepening and widening of the River Faughan as well as upgrading drainage systems and storm drains.

It was a similar picture seven miles away in Eglinton, where a tearful Greta Mooney told the minister her doctor was “horrified” by the condition of her house and instructed the grandmother to leave immediately.

“He said I can’t stay in this environment because of the risk of diseases with the flies in my house,” she explained.

Recalling the experience of Saturday night, she described it as “soul destroying”.

Ms Mooney claimed some workers were sitting inside a van with their “feet on the dashboard” as residents scrambled to save their homes during Saturday night’s flood.

Mr O’Dowd acknowledged that it “wasn’t good enough” in the circumstances.

Another resident told the Belfast Telegraph the steep Ballygudden Road was the source of the problem, as rain water flowed down and homes at the bottom suffered as a result.

He said it was “ridiculous” there were plans for a new housing development on the road, which would only make things worse.

Mr O’Dowd could make no promises about a proposed £7m flood alleviation scheme for the north west.

A feasibility study has been completed, but he stressed it was a “very complex issue to resolve — we could solve one problem here and create an even bigger problem down the road”.

He added: “We were told five years ago this was a once-in-a-lifetime event.

“It shows you how quickly the climate can change and how concerned we all should be about the impact of climate change on our society.

“But we want to ensure the solution we put in place is permanent and viable over at least a generation. I’m also having to contest for finances, for want of a better term. I’m competing against health, education, housing and all those other matters.”