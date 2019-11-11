Drunk driver stopped with child in car in Tyrone

Police posted pictures of one of the damaged cars. Pic PSNI.

A drunk driver has been stopped by police as he drove with a child as a passenger in his car.

It happened on Sunday night close to the Stangmore Roundabout in Co Tyrone.

The 24-year-old man was charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath and is due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates' Court in December.

It was the third such incident over the weekend in the area.

On Saturday night police had a patrol car rammed when he refused to stop in Dungannon.

"Upshot is we've two very sore cops," said police, "and one police car off the road for repair but a potential killer caught and in the cells."

In another incident a third drunk driver was caught after he passed Dungannon Police Station on Sunday night.

Posting on the Facebook page PSNI Dungannon and South Tyrone, police described the incidents as "pure madness" saying the drivers had no control of their vehicles.

"Another night of catching drunk drivers and picking up the pieces. Both had no control of their vehicles," they said.