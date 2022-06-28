‘Drunk’ man found sleeping naked in woman’s home claims he thought house belonged to his sister, court told

Lee Heaney is alleged to have burgled a neighbouring property on December 15 last year

Appearing at the city’s Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Newry, by video-link from his solicitor’s office, Lee Heaney (22) confirmed he was aware of the single charge against him.

Heaney, from Mullacreevie Park in Armagh, is alleged to have burgled a neighbouring property on December 15 last year, during which he stole “food stuffs”.

Previous courts have heard the shocked homeowner returned from her shopping trip and found Heaney fast asleep in her bedroom, naked.

The court heard he had eaten a chicken burger and Alphabites with brown sauce while in the woman’s home.

Regarding the incident last December, a constable outlined how police were called to a “possible burglary”, adding that when officers arrived at the property, the female homeowner told them she had come home “to find a male sleeping naked in her bedroom, under the blanket”.

“He was chased from the property. Whilst he had been there he had helped himself to food and drink from the kitchen,” said the officer, adding that Heaney, whose birthday falls on Leap Day in February, had gained entry through an unlocked back door.

“He did not have permission to go in,” said the officer, who told the court that Heaney was arrested nearby.

During questioning, it transpired Heaney’s explanation was that he had “a few drinks in him” and thought the house belonged to his sister, who lives a few doors down.

“I was drunk… I thought it was my sister’s house, so I went to sleep and then that woman came in and woke me and I sprinted up and realised it was the wrong house,” Heaney told the interviewing officers.

In court on Tuesday, a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a prima facie case against Heaney, which was conceded by defence solicitor Patrick Higgins, and the defendant himself declined the opportunity to comment on the charge.

Describing the case as “extremely novel… akin to Goldilocks and the Three Bears”, Mr Higgins applied for legal aid to be extended to allow a senior barrister to be instructed, highlighting that Heaney has significant and complex mental health difficulties including paranoid schizophrenia.

District Judge Anne Marshall declined to extend legal aid and, returning the case to Newry Crown Court, she freed Heaney on bail and scheduled the arraignment to be heard on September 6.