Drunk man misses Belfast wedding and finds himself in Ballycastle after ‘stowing away’ in tour bus

Tourists visiting Northern Ireland had a shock on Saturday, when a banging noise from within the storage compartment of their tour bus, turned out to be a drunk man that had hitched a lift on the vehicle from Belfast all the way to Ballycastle.

Sharing the story to Facebook today, the PSNI explained how the travellers, bus driver and onlookers discovered a shock, when the side storage panel of the bus was opened to reveal a “stowaway” inside.

“This guy had went out for a ‘night on the town’ with his friends when he became a little tired and also extremely intoxicated,” said police.

"He sighted a tour bus, opened the hatch and closed it behind him sitting and falling asleep on a box within. To his surprise and the tourists’ surprise he’d found himself no longer in Belfast, but in Ballycastle!!

“Thankfully this male was safe and well and was helped with gaining travel back to Belfast. However, it’s safe to say he’ll be in somebody’s bad books after missing the wedding he should’ve been at today….in Belfast!”

The PSNI’s Causeway Coast & Glens branch also joked that the experience may be considered fortunate to some, as the man in question bagged himself a free trip to Ballycastle.

The Co Antrim seaside town was named Northern Ireland’s best place to live last month, after all.

The hilarious story has gone viral on social media, with many people commenting that they hope it wasn’t the man’s own wedding that he missed.

While this – or the man’s identity – have not yet been confirmed, it’s safe to say those visiting the region will have a travel story to take home that they’ll never forget.