Dual language sign featuring Irish rejected by residents in Co Tyrone street

Nine other streets in the area approved the erection of the signs

Cromac Street in Belfast is one of the streets on which an Irish-language sign has been erected in recent years

A street in Dungannon has rejected the opportunity to have a dual language sign erected, members of Mid Ulster District Council’s environment committee have been told.

At a meeting of the committee on Monday July 3, members were presented with an update on council’s dual language signage surveys.

It was explained a total of 10 surveys had been completed ahead of July’s committee meeting and of these, nine streets responded favourably to the request to install dual language street signs.

The one street that objected to the proposed dual language street sign was Bush Road in Dungannon.

Committee members were told a request for a dual language street sign with Irish as the second language was validated for this street on February 9. The surveys were issued on March 26 and were returned by April 24.

In total, 184 surveys were issued and 89 were returned. According to a report presented to members of the committee, 23 of these replies were in favour of the erection of the dual language street sign and 51 were against the proposal. There were also 15 responses that were deemed invalid.

Council’s policy on this matter states that more than 51 per cent of completed replies returned by occupiers need to be in favour of the erection of the name plates for the street sign to be erected.

With only 31 per cent of respondents in favour of a dual language nameplate being erected at Bush Road, Dungannon, the request was rejected.

However, support for the erection of dual language nameplates was shown in Ardean Close, Cookstown; Kildress Terrace, Cookstown; Rathmore, Cookstown; Coal Pit Road, Dungannon; Coolough Drive, Dungannon; Drumconnor Road, Dungannon; Dunamony Road, Dungannon; Killymeal Road, Dungannon and; Glenburn View, Galbally.