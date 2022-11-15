Dublin man appears in court over altercation during Irish National Party conference at Lough Erne resort

Police attend an incident in the Lough Shore Road area of Enniskillen.

A man has appeared at Omagh Magistrates’ Court charged with being in possession of a hammer and attempting to commit grievous bodily harm at Lough Erne resort in Enniskillen.

The incident occurred at a conference organised by the Irish National Party.

Two people were treated at the scene for their injuries with a further four taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Daniel Comerforde (34) of Mic Uilliam Heights in Dublin, has been charged with causing criminal damage to a glass door at Lough Erne Golf Resort, possession of an offensive weapon, namely a hammer with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, attempted grievous bodily harm and affray.

The alleged offences relate to an altercation at Lough Shore Road in Enniskillen on Sunday, November 13.

The defendant appeared at Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

A defence lawyer said he was not in a position to advance a bail application.

Comerforde was remanded into custody and the case was adjourned to a sitting at Dungannon courthouse on Friday, when the 34-year-old will be produced via video link for a bail application.