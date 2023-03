Joseph McDonagh, who pleaded guilty to the two offences, was fined £100 and given a three month jail sentence, suspended for two years.

A Dublin man who claimed he travelled to Londonderry last weekend to get a haircut because barbers aren’t due to re-open in the Republic of Ireland until next Monday at the earliest, appeared in court today charged with entering as an intruder into the Holiday Inn Hotel in the city as well as causing criminal damage to a door in the hotel.