Dubliner facing trial over Eglinton police officer murder bid 

A 36-year old Dublin man is to stand trial next year on a charge of attempting to murder a police officer.

Sean Paul Farrell appeared at Belfast Crown Court on Thursday via videolink from Maghaberry.

After confirming his name, the accused was formally charged with attempting to murder a member of the PSNI on June 18, 2015.

Farrell, From Stannaway Road in the Crumlin area of Dublin, pleaded not guilty to the charge. He also denied a charge of possessing an explosive substance — an under-vehicle improvised explosive device — with intent to endanger life on the same date.

While no details of the alleged offences emerged at the hearing, it is understood the charges relate to an incident at a police officer's home in Eglinton, Co Londonderry.

A Crown barrister told Judge Stephen Fowler QC that the prosecution's case was "ready to go" and that the trial was expected to last four weeks.

Judge Fowler said he would review the case at the end of June. The trial is due to begin on January 17 next year.