Dundalk v Linfield: the night in 1979 when the beautiful game turned ugly

Shameful violence at a notorious European Cup clash at Oriel Park is recalled by the Belfast Telegraph’s former Sports Editor for a new anthology, Reporting the Troubles 2

Sport, it has been often said in the Troubles aftermath, was the aspect of society that provided a semblance of normality in the midst of mayhem. True, our sportsmen, sportswomen and teams gave us much to cheer about and lifted our hearts at times when there was little to celebrate. Sport did indeed keep going in the midst of adversity. But, looking back as an on-the-spot reporter, the notion of sport as an oasis of peace and harmony is just a tad revisionist.