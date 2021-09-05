Dundonald arson attack on house sees man escape through upstairs window

Incident took place during the early hours of Sunday morning

A man was forced to flee a property via an upstairs window after a property was set on fire during an early morning arson attack in Dundonald.

The incident took place at a house in Craignish Crescent around 1.45am on Sunday.

Police said the victim heard a large thud and saw black smoke and flames coming up the stairs.

He was unable to get downstairs and was forced to flee via a window at the back of the property.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Officers attended along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the fire.

"Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident but at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate ignition."

East Belfast DUP MLA Robin Newton condemned the incident, and said "no one has the right to endanger life and destroy property".

"Those who carry out such attacks endanger the lives of, not only the intended victim, but all residents and children living close by," he said.

Mr Newton add: “The PSNI needs support from folk in the community in order to stop this type of senseless criminality. I’m appealing to anyone who may have even the smallest piece of information to contact the police 101 number.”