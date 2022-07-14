Dundonald-based Cats Protection calls for support as adoption centre ‘bursting at the seams’

Can you help these kittens and cats in need of a forever home?

Dundonald-based charity Cats Protection helps to put felines in thousands of cat lovers’ homes every year, but their Belfast adoption centre is urging people to give a cat a home this summer, and are also reminding current cat owners to neuter their pets.

The charity said it is “bursting at the seams with many loving cats and kittens requiring a home” but it is struggling due to many potential owners being on holidays.

“The Belfast Adoption Centre faces a difficult time each summer, but this year is worse than usual,” Belfast centre manager Jules LaRoche said.

“As well as looking after over 100 cats already in our care, we have also taken in a number of unwanted and abandoned kittens, as a result of unneutered cats breeding in the warmer weather, and we’re expecting many more before summer is over.”

One of the cats in their care is 7-year-old female Rascal, who came to Cats Protection Belfast in May.

After suffering from a long period of unmanaged feline lower urinary tract disease, Rascal’s condition is thankfully now under control and managed with a veterinary diet. Rascal is a much happier and content cat as a result. Described as “an independent, sassy lady with cattitude and knows what she likes”, Rascal would be best suited to a home with experienced cat owners and no other pets.

“To make matters worse, we are receiving fewer enquiries than usual as a result of the holiday season,” Jules continued.

“Therefore, I would appeal to anyone who would like to adopt a cat, and will be remaining in the area this summer, to contact the centre directly via telephone or email.”

Lily is the centre’s current longest stay resident. The 5-year-old female came into the care of Cats Protection before Christmas last year when her owner sadly passed away, and there were no other friends or family to care for her.

Lily requires a quiet home with no other pets, and is a firm favourite amongst Cats Protection staff.

Jules went on to explain the importance of neutering your cat, and how it can help the centre: “One unneutered female cat can produce up to 18 kittens a year so neutering really will help to reduce the number of kittens that are brought to the charity or dumped and left to fend for themselves.

“Neutering also makes cats less likely to fight and pass on diseases transmitted through biting and saliva, so it is beneficial to your cat’s health.”

More details of Cats Protection’s £5 Regional Neutering Campaign in Northern Ireland can be found here: www.cats.org.uk/what-we-do/neutering/neutering-campaigns/ni.

For more information on adopting Lily, Rascal or another cat, or getting your cat neutered, you can contact the Belfast Adoption Centre on 028 9048 0202 or belfast@cats.org.uk.