Dundonald man Norman Moore (61) killed in Comber road crash

Police at the scene on the Belfast Road outside Comber, Co. Down, where 61-year-old Norman Moore died during a RTC on Wednesday night. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Police have confirmed a man has died in a crash in Comber on Wednesday night.

He was Norman Moore and he was from the Dundonald area.

The 61-year-old had been on his red Honda motorbike when the crash happened at around 10.30pm.

Emergency services, including Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and police, attended the scene. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inspector Julian Buchanan said: “As we continue with our enquiries today, I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dash cam, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 2267 of 14/07/21."

The Belfast Road was closed for a time to allow for investigations. It has since reopened to traffic.