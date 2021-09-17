Dundonald man with suspected East Belfast UVF links ordered to hand over £60k proceeds of crime

Paul Mawhinney (50), who has suspected links to East Belfast UVF, has been ordered to hand over £60,000 proceeds from a crime committed. Stock image

A 50-year-old man, with suspected links to East Belfast UVF, has been ordered by a judge to hand over £60,000 allegedly gained through the proceeds of crime.

The money will come from the sale of a motorhome (£45,000), plus an additional amount of £15,000, all suspected of having been acquired through the proceeds of fraud offences and money.

On September 14 a judge sitting at the High Court in Belfast granted a Civil Recovery Order by consent under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 against Paul Mawhinney of Dundonald, Belfast.

Mawhinney has seven days from the date of the order to pay an initial £50,000, plus another six months to pay the remainder.

This is following an investigation by National Crime Agency officers working as part of the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF).

NCA Operations Manager Steven Brown said: “The NCA’s civil recovery and tax powers allow us to hit them in the pocket and strip away the assets they have obtained through their criminal activity.

“This result demonstrates that our financial investigators will find and recover the proceeds of crime, no matter how carefully they have been hidden.”