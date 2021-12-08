Dundonald: One arrested after man shot in legs

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life as well as various motoring and drugs offences after a shooting incident on September 23 in the Kilberry Park area of Dundonald.

During this incident a man was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds to both legs.

Detective Inspector Bell said: “A subsequent search was conducted at an address in the Dundonald area on Tuesday November 30 as part of the investigation with a quantity of suspected Class A and Class B Controlled drugs were recovered.

“The man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A Controlled drug, possession of a Class B Controlled drug and possession of a Class B Controlled drug with intent to supply.

“He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“Our enquiries are continuing and anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information in relation to it, is asked to call 101 quoting the reference number 1786 of 23/09/21.”