Dundonald restaurant waitress left ‘extremely upset' after customers walked out without paying £216 bill

The owner of a Belfast restaurant where a group of customers left without paying their £216 bill says his waitress was left “extremely upset”.

Hasan Topal, from Carlito’s restaurant in Dundonald, was speaking after the eatery revealed the group of three adults and two children racked up the huge bill including cocktails, drinks and food before leaving without settling their bill.

The PSNI confirmed they are investigating and the restaurant has been inundated with support online.

Mr Topal thanked people for their support and revealed the impact of the incident on his staff member who had been serving the family on Saturday.

“Our customers and the public in general are absolutely disgusted with their behaviour,” he told BBC NI’s Evening Extra programme.

“Given the current climate and the struggles facing all small businesses we have been getting a lot of messages on social media and emails showing us a great deal of support, which is greatly appreciated by all the team here in Carlito’s.

“[Our staff member] she was extremely upset, close to tears and felt it was her fault that she had trusted this guy when he told her he would return to pay.

“She couldn’t come to terms [with it] as a mother and understand how people could do something like this and involve their children.”

Posting on social media on Wednesday, the American-Italian restaurant said: “They told the waitress that they will go and (get) the wallet from the car, however they drove off without paying their bill. The man driving was also driving after having a number of drinks.

“When the waitress brought the bill the customer left his driving licence without paying. The police have been touch with them but we still haven’t received the money for the bill.

“We would like to offer you one last chance to pay your bill to save embarrassment and fines by court etc for all 3 adults in the party.

“Please call Carlito’s to arrange a payment by 8pm today. We have all the CCTV images and footage of the whole incident.”

The restaurant later confirmed the customers have not yet been in touch and said the matter is “now with the police”.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a report of theft/ making off without payment from a business premises in the Dundonald area reported on July 30. Enquiries continue.”