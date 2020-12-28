Dundonald woman 'stabbed ex with three-inch nail more than 10 times' in Christmas Day attack, court told

A woman allegedly tried to stab her ex-partner to death on Christmas Day after he said their relationship was over, a court was told on Monday.

Lisburn Magistrates Court was told claims that 31-year-old Kathryn Knox used a three-inch nail to stab her ex more than 10 times to his head, back and stomach, causing multiple puncture wounds and that he is still in hospital receiving treatment.

Appearing at court by videolink from police custody, Knox, from Moat View Crescent in Dundonald, was charged with attempted murder, possessing a weapon with intent to commit attempted murder and making a threat to kill, all alleged to have been committed on December 25 this year.

Throughout the half hour contested bail application, Knox appeared emotional and agitated, holding her head in her hands and knocking her head against the wall, turning her back to the camera and occasionally crying out.

Giving evidence to the court, a detective constable said she believed she could connect Knox to each of the offences and that police had objections to Knox being freed due to concerns of witness interference and further offences being committed.

She told the court how the victim, who had visible “puncture wounds to his head and torso,” walked into Lurgan police station at 9.15am to report that his ex-partner, the defendant, had stabbed him.

Taken to hospital for treatment, he told police that Knox had come to his house “with clothing and alcohol” on Christmas Eve and had “spent time that evening trying to rekindle their relationship.”

“He said he didn’t love her and it was over,” said the detective adding that having slept in separate rooms, he again told her in the morning that “they were not going to be together.”

The complainant claimed he was playing his PlayStation when Knox allegedly attacked him, punching him about the head and chest while holding what he thought was a small knife and allegedly telling him “I want you to die.”

He tried to get out of the property but the door was sticking and as he tried to free it, Knox allegedly stabbed him in the back.

A search of the property on Boxing Day uncovered a three-inch nail in the bedroom and when Knox was interviewed on Sunday, she claimed she had been attacked after a verbal argument and was punched “numerous times to the face and head.”

The detective told the court that Knox “couldn’t give any explanation as to how he was injured.”

She had to comfort Knox at this stage of the hearing after the defendant shouted out “he tried to keep me,” turning her back to the camera and visibly shaking.

The court heard that her ex sustained “eight or nine puncture wounds to his stomach and back” and two to his head and is still in hospital receiving treatment as one of the wounds “may have damaged his kidney.”

Defence solicitor Andrew Russell said it was the defence case that Knox had acted in self-defence, claiming that when they had been together she had been the victim of domestic abuse, “bullying and coercion.”

Submitting that bail could be granted given her clear record and her address being far removed from Lurgan, he told the court that both Knox herself and her family are “extremely concerned” for her mental health and suggested that possibly the quickest way for her to be assessed was to see the resident psychiatrist in Hydebank Women’s Prison.

Remanding Knox into custody, District Judge Amanda Brady adjourned the bail application to January 6.