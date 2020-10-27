Dungannon charity shop Kindness of Strangers 'extremely grateful' following anonymous donation on opening day

The name of the charity shop which opened in a County Tyrone town on Monday morning could hardly be more appropriate.

And staff at Kindness of Strangers in Irish Street in Dungannon, the newest branch of the chain of charity outlets in Northern Ireland which supports the Kinship Care NI charity, were amazed when they opened an anonymous brown envelope left at the shop, before it even started to customers, to find it contained a gift of £350.

Kinship CEO Jacqueline Williamson said the donation, which was made by an anonymous man at the requested of his father who had recently passed away.

“We only had the official opening of the Dungannon shop on Monday to have this sitting and waiting before we even opened was a wonderful, lovely surprise,” she said.

The man had arrived at the shop on Friday morning as employees were finishing off setting up before Monday’s grand opening.

“All we know is that this man’s father passed away recently and that he wanted to make sure children benefited in some way at Christmas,” said Jacqueline.

True to the instructions, the envelope wasn’t opened until the man had left the shop.

“The staff didn’t open the letter as requested until later and were amazed to find the £350 inside,” she said.

“We want to let this gentleman know that we will carry out his wishes as requested. We plan to spread the money between 14 children, with vouchers for Smyths Toys.

The anonymous donation

“We won’t know who the man is, but wish to thank him for his donation. Supporting young people is what we’re all about as a charity and it’s always wonderful to see that the kindness of strangers does exist.”

In a message posted on social media, the Kindness of Strangers Dungannon shop said: “You are approximately 5ft 4 inches tall, medium build with short dark hair.

“You came into our shop this morning, handed over an envelope and asked us not to open it until you left.

“You didn’t want to give your name. You said your dad passed away recently and that he would have wanted to support youngsters in the run up to Christmas.

“We opened your envelope to find £350. We will use this money to purchase 14 x £25 vouchers and distribute them to local families in the community who might need a helping hand.

“From us to you - THANK YOU. Your dad has left an important legacy of kindness. And for that we are extremely grateful.”

Around half of the donations handed in to Kindness of Strangers shops across Northern Ireland are passed on to families in need, with the other half sold on to raise valuable funds to support the charity work.

“We have had some wonderful donations previously,” said Jacqueline. “We’ve eve had a car donated.

“There are some fantastic people out there who are willing to donate to help others in need, and on this occasion this man should know that he will have made Christmas a little bit special for 14 children in the area.”