Dungannon community in ‘shock’ after local man Allister Kelly dies at Linden Foods factory

Linden Foods is in the Granville industrial estate near Dungannon.

An investigation has been launched following the death of a young man named locally as Allister Kelly at a Co Tyrone food processing plant.

Mr Kelly, who was also known as Ali, was married to Liz and had recently welcomed a baby boy named Noah into the world.

He was a maintenance worker at Linden Foods in Dungannon where the incident took place, and also lived in the area.

He is survived by his wife and son, parents Dennis and Olive and brothers Ernest and Clive. Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced by the family.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Thursday, after which Mr Kelly’s co-workers were sent home.

Sinn Fein councillor Dominic Molloy also works at Linden Foods and was based on the same floor as Mr Kelly.

What took place was “deeply shocking”, he said. “Everyone is in a state of shock. While there’s probably around 600 odd workers, it is a tight-knit community and particularly his immediate workers would be a tight-knit bunch so it’s massively shocking for everyone,” he said.

It’s the second workplace fatality in Northern Ireland this week after 21-year-old Matthew Biggerstaff from Tandragee, Co Armagh, died in an incident at the Taranto construction company in the town on Tuesday.

The Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland (HSENI) said it had “opened enquiries” and was “working to establish the facts surrounding the occurrence”.

This week, the Belfast Telegraph reported there had been 19 workplace deaths in Northern Ireland over the last 18 months.

Of these incidents, 19 related to workplace fatalities.Six of those took place in the construction industry, five related to the agriculture sector, and two happened in the healthcare sector. One fatality each happened in the extractive industries sector (such as coal, oil and gas), the utilities sector and the public sector.

It’s along with almost 3,000 workplace incidents resulting in injuries which have been reported to HSENI in the same period.

Politicians reacted to the news of Mr Kelly’s death on Thursday.

Sinn Fein MP Michelle Gildernew extended her condolences to those who knew Mr Kelly. The Fermanagh-South Tyrone MP said she was “shocked and saddened” to hear of the death. “An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of his death,” she said.

“My thoughts are with the family, friends and loved ones of this man who are receiving the awful news of his tragic death.”

DUP councillor Frances Burton said she was “devastated” to hear the news.

“The community will be deeply saddened by the death of this popular young man,” she added.

“I know the family personally and I wish to send my condolences. Like so many others who are sadden by this news, the family will be in my prayers in the days, weeks and months ahead as they grieve the loss of someone so important in their lives.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating an incident in which a man has died at commercial premises in the Eskragh Road area of Dungannon earlier today. Enquiries are ongoing.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Linden Foods said: “Following a fatality today, our thoughts are with the family, friends and workmates of our deceased colleague.

“Safety is a priority at Linden Foods and we are investigating the circumstances of the tragic accident and fully co-operating with the relevant authorities.

“We will be providing full support to those colleagues impacted by this tragic incident.”