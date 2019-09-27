Dungannon community in shock after man's body is found in park

Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious

A Dungannon councillor has hit out at the lack of mental health services in the Co Tyrone town following the discovery of the body of a young man yesterday.

The man, understood to be in his 20s, was found in a play park at Ballygawley Road.

Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

Aontu councillor Denise Mullen said the community had been left "totally shocked" at the death.

"I do not know the young man personally or the circumstances of his death but I know the family and it's a dreadful time for them. This is their second bereavement in the past month," she said.

She said the area had been left with a "dreadful" lack of services after the closure on March 31 of Breakthru, which helped people with drug, alcohol, gambling and mental health issues.

"It was a fantastic service. Anybody that needed help got it. Their funding dried up and with the issues at Stormont there was no mechanism to access more," she said.

"They took referrals for addiction issues and gave talks in schools. A lot of young people had built up relationships with them and they would have gone out in all weathers to engage with them. I had a family member who went to them for help and I have no doubt Breakthru saved their life."

