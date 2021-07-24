Dungannon flat fire ‘reckless’

The PSNI are investigating a fire in a flat in Dungannon on Friday night.

The fire in Castle Gardens was reported shortly before 9:10pm.

The Northern Ireland Fire Service dealt with the blaze, which had been mostly extinguished by local residents, stopping it from spreading to other flats.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are working to establish a motive for this reckless incident, which is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life at this time, and we are appealing for witnesses to call us on 101, quoting reference number 2208 of 23/07/21.”