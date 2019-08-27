Dungannon flats blaze was arson, says police

The fire happened at a block of flats in Lisnahull Park. Credit: Google

An early-morning fire at a block of flats in Dungannon is being treated as arson, police have said.

Four people were evacuated from the flats in the Lisnahull Park area of the town after the blaze was reported at around 3am on Tuesday.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue service investigated and found that the fire was started deliberately by a wheelie bin being pushed up against the door of the flats and set alight.

PSNI Inspector Kitt said: “Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 162 27/08/19."

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.