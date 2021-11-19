Dungannon man faces trial in relation to historical sexual abuse charges

Stock image: A prosecuting lawyer said there is a case to answer, which was agreed by the judge

A County Tyrone man has been returned for trial in relation to multiple historical sexual abuse charges, including rape.

Appearing from his solicitor’s office by video-link for a committal hearing was sixty-three-year-old Alan Coulter, of Aghinlig Park, Dungannon, who faces 23 charges, the majority of which were allegedly committed over a 14-year period.

These involve 19 counts of indecent assault, three of gross indecency and a single count of rape.

There are two complainants, one of whom was allegedly indecently assaulted on a date between 1970 and 1972.

The remaining 22 charges relate to the second complainant and allegedly occurred between 1978 and 1992, culminating in rape.

No details surrounding the circumstances of the charges were disclosed during the short hearing before Dungannon Magistrates Court.

A prosecuting lawyer said there is a case to answer, which was agreed by District Judge Michael Ranaghan.

Coulter spoke only to confirm his identity and did not object to the proceedings.

He declined to call witnesses or give evidence on his own behalf at this stage.

He was remanded on £500 bail to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court next month.