Dungannon road crash victim named as Co Antrim man Paul McLarnon (61)

Police have confirmed that 61-year-old Paul McLarnon from the Antrim area has died as a result of injuries he suffered in a three-vehicle crash in Co Tyrone on Tuesday night.

Mr McLarnon’s blue Ford Ka was in a collision with a red Toyota Yaris and a lorry at around 8:20pm on the Cookstown Road in Dungannon.

The road has since been re-opened.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash-cam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1474 24/05/22.

Mr McLarnon was the second person killed on the roads in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.