Dungannon school mourns passing of second student in a week after loss of ‘gentle and caring’ Fabian Dabrowski Dos Santos

A Dungannon school is mourning the passing of a second pupil within a week, after paying tribute to Year 11 student Fabian Dabrowski Dos Santos as one of the “kindest young people”.

St Patrick’s College in the Co Tyrone town was the school also attended by Matthew McCallan, who was found dead in the Fintona area on Monday morning.

There are no suggestions of any link between the two deaths.

After posting about the passing of Fabian on social media on Thursday evening, hundreds of tributes were left online.

"Today our hearts are sore,” a school post read. “We have learned of the untimely passing of our year 11 student Fabian Dabrowski Dos Santos.

"Sometimes words are just not enough.

“Fabian was such a lovely boy, gentle and caring. He was one of the kindest young people you would ever meet. Fabian thought of others before himself and he always made sure that others were ok. It was just his nature and this stood out about Fabian since he joined us in Year 8.

“He took others under his wing and was such a good friend.

“Fabian enjoyed football and was a keen and competitive gamer and he loved to draw and refine his skill.

“He enjoyed working in groups to complete projects and tasks.

“To Fabian’s mummy, step father, two younger brothers and extended family, we extend our heart felt sympathies.

“Please keep his family, friends and school community in your thoughts and prayers in the days ahead. May Fabian’s gentle soul rest in eternal peace.”

Matthew McCallan (15) was found dead on Monday, having been reported missing in the early hours of December 4 when he didn’t return home from a country music festival he had been attending on Saturday night in the Fintona area.

At around 11.45am on December 5, his body was found in the laneway of a property approximately two miles away from the event.

A post-mortem was carried out on the St Patrick’s pupil on Tuesday, the results of which have not yet been made public.

A fundraiser which has been set up in his memory has raised over £6,000 in less than 24 hours.