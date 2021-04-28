Dungiven bomb attempt: Pair arrested in connection with attempted murder of PSNI officer released

PSNI at the scene where viable explosive device left at the home of a female police officer near Dungiven. Picture: Press Eye

Two men arrested by police investigating a bomb which was left near a policewoman's car at her home near Dungiven have been released.

A 47-year-old man had been arrested in the Dungiven on Monday and a 48-year-old man was detained in Feeny.

An investigation into the incident, in which an explosive device was found attached to a container of flammable liquid close to the part-time officer's car in Ballyquin Road, is continuing.

The 48-year-old man was further arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug and was released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives believe the New IRA was responsible for what it described as an attempt to kill the officer and her young daughter last Monday.