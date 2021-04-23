Dungiven bomb plot: Men arrested over bid to kill police officer and daughter released

The New IRA have claimed responsibility for the attack. Photo from Pacemaker.

Two men arrested in connection with the bomb attack that targeted a part-time police officer and her three-year-old daughter have been released.

Detectives from the Police Service’s Terrorism Investigations Unit arrested the pair on Friday.

A 36-year-old man from the Lettershandoney area in Co Londonderry, along with a 26-year-old man from the Creggan area, were being questioned in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast.

In a statement on Friday, Detective Superintendent Richard Campbell said: “Terrorism Investigation Unit detectives today arrested two men under the Terrorism Act in Derry/Londondery in connection with the viable device which was discovered beside the young mother’s car in Ballyquin Road, Dungiven on Monday, April 19.

"A 36-year-old man, who was arrested in the Lettershandoney area and a 26-year-old man, who was arrested in the Creggan area, have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where they are being questioned by detectives.”

Meanwhile, the PSNI launched a “Major Incident Public Portal” on Friday, as part of their investigation into the attempted New IRA bomb attack on an officer.

The explosive was left at the officer's home near Dungiven, Co Londonderry, and was attached to a container of flammable liquid.

The portal launched by the police on Friday will be used as part of the ongoing appeal for information into the incident, with police encouraging members of the public who were in the area to send video and dash-cam footage.

Detective Superintendent Richard Campbell said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the viable device which was discovered beside the young mother’s car in Ballyquin Road, Dungiven on Monday 19 April.

“The device, which had explosives attached to a container with flammable liquid, was designed to cause a fireball which would have engulfed the victim’s car and anyone in it or anyone close by, or those calling to the house.

“It demonstrates the complete and utter disregard those who planted it had for the life of a mother and her very young daughter.

“I appeal to anyone who has any knowledge of this attack, or indeed of anyone involved in dissident republican, or other violent or terrorist, activity to come forward and provide any information they have to the police.

“We particularly want to hear from anyone who was in the area of Ballyquin Road, Dungiven between Monday 12 and Monday 19 April 2021.

“Today we have launched the Major Incident Public Portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI21Q07-PO1 so that people can tell us what they know, send photographs or upload video or dash-cam footage.

“I am appealing to anyone who has any information to talk to us. Please pick up the phone and tell us what you know on 101 or alternatively on the anonymous Crimestoppers charity number on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”