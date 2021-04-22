Dungiven bomb plot: New IRA admit responsibility for attempted attack on PSNI officer

The New IRA has admitted responsibility for an attempted bomb plot in Dungiven that targeted a police officer and her three-year-old daughter.

The device, which police described as being designed to "engulf the car with a fireball", was left at the rear of the officer's car where the young girl normally sits.

According to The Irish News, a statement from the group said it planted the device, which was attached to a fuel container, at the property on the Ballyquin Road.

It said the three-year-old girl was not a target in the attack.

The group said the device was placed at the door of the house and not near the car.

The statement, which was reportedly signed ‘T O'Neill’, added that it planned to continue to target the security forces.

Condemning the group’s admission, Alliance’s Sorcha Eastwood tweeted: “The "New" IRA are using the language of the old IRA. Both are repulsive terrorist groups.

“NIRA have the audacity to claim that a 3-year-old child wasn't a target- the same way that the other children & people murdered by the PIRA weren't targets? Repulsive, cowardly & pathetic.”

The attempted bombing has also been condemned by both the First and deputy First Ministers as a “shameful and vile attack”.