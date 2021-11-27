Dungiven: Device left outside home was viable

A device that was left outside a house was viable (Niall Carson/PA)

A device left outside a house in Dungiven was viable, police have said.

The suspicious object was left outside the property on Drumrane Road and was reported to police early on Saturday morning.

A number of residents were evacuated from their homes but have since returned and cordons have been lifted.

Police are appealing for information.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Jane Moyne said: “We received a report in the early hours of this morning of a suspicious object being left in the area.

“Police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene, and the object has now been declared as a viable device and has been taken away for further examination.

“I am keen to thank local people, and all those inconvenienced, for their patience as we worked to make the area safe.

“I am also appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything suspicious, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 353 of 27/11/21.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org