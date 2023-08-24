Dungiven security alert ends as object removed from scene

A search of the immediate area is currently being conducted.

A security alert Co Londonderry has now ended with police confirming an investigation has now been launched.

Earlier this afternoon, the alert was sparked following the discovery of a suspicious device in the Carnanbane Road area of Dungiven.

Ammunition Technical Officers were tasked to the scene and motorists were advised to expect delays while a search of the area was completed.

The PSNI has now confirmed the alert has ended and an investigation has been launched.

Inspector O'Brien said: Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) were called to examine the object which was removed from the scene and will now undergo forensic examination.

"We would like to thank locals for their understanding and patience as this security operation was carried out. All nearby roads have since reopened to the public.

"An investigation is now underway and I would appeal to anyone with any information which could assist with our enquiries to contact police on 101, on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1670 of 23/08/23."

"A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”