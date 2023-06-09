Dunmurry: Pensioner in critical condition after crash between car and mobility scooter

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the crash which happened in the Kingsway area at approximately 3pm on June 8.

The woman, who is in her 80s and was using a mobility scooter, was seriously injured as a result of the crash between a car and her vehicle. She was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition.

The PSNI’s Sergeant Nick Orman said: “Our investigation is continuing and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Kingsway area around this time and who has dash-cam footage, to contact police on 101, and quote reference number 1189 08/06/23."