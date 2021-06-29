Dunmurry pensioner receives six-month prison sentence for tobacco fraud

More than £50,000 in cash was seized by officials in 2017 search of his home

Items seized during a search of a property belonging to Dunmurry pensioner, Brian George.

A pensioner from Dunmurry has been jailed for six months after more than £50,000 in cash and 110,000 illicit cigarettes were seized from his property.

Brian George (72) from Upper Dunmurry Lane on the outskirts of south Belfast, was arrested along with his daughter in August 2017.

Officers from HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) searched Mr George’s property seizing over 110,000 illicit cigarettes, 90kg of Hand Rolling Tobacco and over £50,000 in cash.

The pair pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges in May this year and were sentenced at Craigavon Crown Court on June 11.

Mr George’s daughter, Lisa George, from Lagmore Meadows in Belfast, was given nine months imprisonment, suspended for three years.

Her father was also ordered to serve a further period of six months on licence after serving a six-moth custodial sentence.

The seized cash is currently subject to proceeds of crime procedures, HMRC has revealed.

Details of the case were revealed on Tuesday by the HMRC.

Following the sentencing, Steve Tracey, assistant director of the fraud investigation service at the HMRC, said: “The sale of illegal tobacco will not be tolerated by us or our OCTF (Organised Crime Task Force) partner agencies.

"Disrupting criminal trade is at the heart of our strategy to clampdown on the illicit tobacco market, which costs the UK around £1.9 billion a year. This is theft from the taxpayer and undermines legitimate traders.”

The assistant director continued: “Since 2000, we have reduced the illicit market in cigarettes by more than a half. Between April 2018 and March 2019, more than 1.3 billion illicit cigarettes and more than 146 tonnes of hand-rolling tobacco were seized, resulting in 278 successful prosecutions

“We encourage anyone with information about the illegal sale of tobacco to report it online or call the Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887.”