Dunmurry toymaker tells grandchildren: I’m working for Santa

Harry (74) raffles wooden creations for charity in memory of his late wife

Good deed: Harry Press making the wooden toys under the watchful eye of his granddaughter Scarlet

A Northern Ireland joiner who handmakes wooden toys for special people, including Santa himself, is fundraising for a charity close to his heart with his lovingly-made pieces this year.

Harry Press (74), who lives in Dunmurry, also worked as a building contractor for many years and alongside his day-to-day work, he created handmade rocking horses, cots and doll houses for over 40 years.

His four children were the first recipients of the toys, which have stood the test of time and are still played with four decades on.

When his 10 grandchildren questioned why his home was always full to the brim with toys Harry had to let them in on a special secret.

“I told them that I work for Santa, helping to make things for children and that some of them might even end up under their tree on Christmas morning,” said Harry.

For the last number of years Harry has been raffling toys for charity and this year he has chosen to support the Alzheimer’s Society, after he lost his wife Bernadette to dementia earlier this year on January 30.

“Things went very quickly after she was diagnosed, which was a shock to me because I know people that have lived with it for 10 years, but the main thing was she didn’t suffer.

“The nurses who looked after her were really good, but it was very rapid. Bernadette was just 74. She would have been 75 on June 25.

“Making the toys is good because it keeps me busy and it’s our way of supporting Alzheimer’s Society.”

Harry’s handmade toys are heirloom items that stand the test of time and can be passed down through the generations.

“They are special because they are handmade and they really are very strong, they’re not like anything you buy in the shops.

“I know from when my own children were small that you buy these plastic toys and they are broken within a few days.”

Harry has already sold a doll’s house, rocking horses and cots in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society. His next goal is to raise more money in a raffle in aid of the Alheimer’s Society next month, with details set to be announced on the organisation’s Facebook page in coming weeks.

It comes as part of fundraising efforts by the Alzheimer’s Society in Northern Ireland including Elf Day, where people will wear festive elf ears tights and jingly shoes to fundraise in a variety of ways — from dressing up, organising festive bake sales or hosting a Christmas-themed event, any time throughout December to support those whose health has declined during the pandemic.

Jenay McCartan, Alzheimer’s Society Community Fundraiser for Northern Ireland, said: “We are in awe of our amazing supporters like Harry, who use their special skills to spread cheer and raise money for Alzheimer’s Society.

“The toys he makes are absolutely beautiful and will raise much needed funds for Alzheimer’s Society.

“We often see an increased demand for our services from families noticing changes in loved ones over the festive period.

“All the money raised will provide information and support, improve care, fund research, and create lasting change for people affected by dementia.”