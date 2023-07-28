Duo arrested after woman threatened with suspected gun in south Belfast

Detectives in south Belfast are appealing for information and witnesses after a man entered a property in Dromara Street armed with a suspected firearm.

The PSNI’s Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “Police received a report at 1.30pm today, Friday July 28th that a man had entered the house and spoke to the woman inside. He then produced a suspected handgun from his jacket pocket.

"The man then left the property and exited into the street towards a silver coloured Ford vehicle driven by a woman before leaving the scene."

A 37-year-old woman and 39-year-old man have subsequently been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence and remain in police custody assisting with enquiries.