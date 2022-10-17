DUP accused of ‘sitting out’ of Stormont to prevent nationalist First Minister amid growing economic crisis

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has criticised the DUP for the enduring Stormont stalemate amid an escalating cost of living crisis, suggesting the party does not want a nationalist First Minister.

However, the DUP has dismissed those claims and said it is prepared to fight another election in December if the NI Protocol issue is not resolved.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin met Northern Ireland's five main political parties in Belfast on Monday with the NI Protocol and efforts to restore power-sharing top of the agenda.

After meeting Mr Martin, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said it was "totally irresponsible" for the DUP to prevent the formation of an executive.

"There's a massive crisis in people's homes right now, there's a crisis as there always is in the health service, and our economy is in the toilet and all the way the DUP are sitting out pretending they're having some influence on the protocol negotiations," he said.

"It's fairly coincidental that the first time they don't come first, they don't go into government.

"The DUP know well that their absence from Stormont has no impact whatsoever on the negotiations between the European Commission and the British government.

"If they want to do a deal, there'll be a deal done. It won't be because Jeffrey Donaldson stomps his feet. I have always suspected that the DUP just didn't want to be deputy first minister to a Sinn Fein, or any nationalist frankly, first minister.

"Well, they're going to have to get over that because the people have spoken and the people are demanding their politicians go to work."

The Secretary of State for NI Chris Heaton-Harris has warned that if the assembly is not restored by a legislative deadline of October 28, then a fresh election will be called.

Stormont has not functioned fully since February when the DUP pulled its first minster out of office in protest over the NI Protocol.

Sinn Fein was returned as the largest party at May’s election, however, the new assembly could not operate because the DUP refused to vote for a Speaker.

The Secretary of State for NI Chris Heaton-Harris has warned that if the assembly is not restored by a legislative deadline of October 28, then a fresh election will be called.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said another election wouldn’t resolve the protocol issue but his party is ready to take their case to the people.

If another election was called he would be contacting other pro-union parties to see it they could achieve greater cooperation and avoid "divisions and splits" within the unionist vote.

"We will look to the other parties to see what level of cooperation and working together we can achieve to maximise unionist representation," he said.

"I think that the unionist community recognises that divisions, splitting the vote doesn't win elections and doesn't win seats for unionism."

Over recent weeks there has been renewed optimism that a deal can be reached between the UK Government and EU.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson. Pic: Picture by Jonathan Porter // Press Eye.

On the Protocol, Sir Jeffrey said: "I think it is clear that the Irish government share our view now that we're not looking here at some kind of a quick fix, that what we need to do is deal with the protocol issues comprehensively, that we need to get to a place where the foundations for the political institutions are restored and strengthened and that's where we want to get to."

He insists there can be no "tinkering around the edges" with the protocol and there was a need to replace it with arrangements that "respect the integrity of the UK internal market".

"I think the Irish government recognises and understands our position better now than perhaps had been the case in the past," he added.

Power-sharing will not return unless the NI Protocol is replaced by arrangement “unionists can support”, he said earlier today.

He added: “If we can secure a better way forward, then there is a great prize of stable devolved government but without decisive action in Dublin and Brussels then the Protocol will continue to erode the foundations of Stormont.

“Devolution requires the support of unionists as well as nationalists if it is to function and succeed.”

Sir Jeffrey said he was aware that operations, including heart surgery, were being delayed due to protocol red tape.

"Because our health service couldn't access what they needed, the components for that surgery, from their normal suppliers in Great Britain they had to go to another country," he said.

"And that meant two weeks of delay where people were waiting on vital surgery, life-saving surgery directly as a result of the protocol.

"This is harming people's lives. It's harming people's livelihoods."

Naomi Long said a winter election would be inevitable if the DUP continued to "dig in" ahead of the October 28 deadline.

"If they continue to dig in then it is inevitable," she said. “But I think the more important question is what purpose does that serve?"

She added: "We cannot keep running elections in Northern Ireland until the main parties are satisfied with the outcome.

"That isn't democracy. We've got our answer from the public, the job of a politician post-election isn't to demand another one, so they can get a better result - it is to work on the basis of the mandate they got to deliver as best they can for the public."

Ms Long told the Taoiseach there was a need to reform the Stormont institutions, to end "ransom politics" and ensure devolved governance can no longer be blocked by one party.

"We are entering an unprecedented period of uncertainty, both in terms of how things are unfolding at Westminster and also the lack of any governance here," she said.

Meanwhile, TUV leader Jim Allister said he "senses weakness” on the Protocol.

“With the Prime Minister having been captured by the anti-Brexit wets in the Tory party, unionists should be alert to further weakening in the government’s resolve to deal with the Protocol.”

He added: “There is no room for weakness. Treating GB as a foreign country, as the Protocol does, is something no unionist can come to terms with.

"Likewise, subjecting us, colony like, to foreign laws is something no democrat should come to terms with, yet such subjugation of democracy is the enthusiastic demand of the rigorous implementers of Sinn Fein, SDLP and Alliance.”