DUP and Downing Street welcome Leo Varadkar’s vow to be ‘flexible and reasonable’ over protocol

Party demands change in attitude in talks after Taoiseach admits ‘Brexit mistakes made by all’

Downing Street and the DUP have welcomed comments from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in which he vowed to be “flexible and reasonable” when attempting to resolve issues over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Varadkar, who was made Taoiseach for the second time in December, said he believes “mistakes were made on all sides” in how the UK’s decision to leave the European Union was negotiated.

“I’m sure we’ve all made mistakes in the handling of Brexit. There was no road map, no manual, it wasn’t something that we expected would happen and we’ve all done our best to deal with it,” he said.

Reacting to Mr Varadkar’s comments, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “Certainly we have said for some time now that we’ve always felt it was possible to enact the protocol in a way that was flexible, and so obviously those comments are welcome.

“But clearly we were still discussing at official level ways we can reach a resolution.

“That continues and obviously we would update if there are any significant changes.”

The spokesman said there were “not currently” plans for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to meet with his Irish counterpart.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his party “welcomed the admission from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that mistakes were made with the Northern Ireland Protocol”.

Last February, the then-DUP First Minister Paul Givan resigned from the role, citing his party’s issues with the protocol which has left Northern Ireland without a functioning Executive for almost a year. The party has vowed it will not return to Stormont unless changes are made to the current system.

“The protocol was not, is not and will not be supported by unionists,” said Sir Jeffrey.

“It was a mistake for its authors to press ahead with an agreement that has harmed Northern Ireland’s constitutional and economic place within the United Kingdom.

“Whilst Mr Varadkar’s comments indicate he now recognises the political reality in Northern Ireland, we need to see a fundamental change of attitude in the negotiations if we are to see an outcome that is durable.”

In recent weeks, sinister posters featuring the Taoiseach’s face appearing to threaten violence have been placed in predominantly loyalist areas of Northern Ireland.

When asked about the negative perception of him within unionism, with many seeing him as instrumental in the creation of the protocol, Mr Varadkar said: “I look forward to travelling to Northern Ireland early in the new year, meeting with all the parties, and reaching out to all parties and all communities in an effort to find a solution.”

He added: “One thing I have said in the past is that, when we designed the protocol, when it was originally negotiated, perhaps it was a little bit too strict. And we’ve seen that the protocol has worked without it being fully enforced.

“And that’s why I think there is room for flexibility and room for changes and we’re open to that and up for that, and I know from speaking to (European Commission) President (Ursula) von der Leyen and (EC vice president) Maros Sefcovic, that’s their position too.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said what was needed now “are actions to match the sentiments being expressed”.

“The damage which the protocol is doing to the Belfast Agreement and relationships across these islands and beyond, needs to be reversed,” he said.

“That will require strong leadership on all sides, an acknowledgment that the protocol isn’t working and a negotiated solution which restores the constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom.”

The TUV called Mr Varadkar’s comments an unwanted “bland admission” and asked for an apology for “using the threat of IRA violence to further his political objectives”.

A party spokesperson said: “Unionists well remember how he waved reports of a Provo bombing during an EU summit. During his previous tenure as Irish Prime Minister he was happy to exploit the EU desire to punish the UK for daring to leave by pushing for the protocol.

“There needs to be a recognition that leaving the people of Northern Ireland subject to laws they do not make and cannot change overseen by a foreign court is fundamentally anti-democratic and a situation which no one should tolerate.”

Asked to respond to Mr Varadkar’s comments, a Sinn Fein spokesperson said the protocol “is mitigating the negative impact of Brexit.” “It also offers unique opportunities to businesses in the north with continued access to the EU single market as well as the British market. The EU have shown they are committed to delivering practical solutions to ensure progress on the protocol.

“The British government must show similar flexibility and engage positively with the EU to reach a durable, pragmatic resolution which ensures all our businesses have certainty and stability.”

Alliance deputy leader Stephen Farry said his party is “committed to pragmatic solutions in relation to the protocol” and welcomed the Taoiseach’s comments. “Any hard Brexit was always going to require special arrangements for Northern Ireland. We agree the protocol is only a means to an end.

“Provided Northern Ireland retains access to the EU Single Market, we are open-minded on the way forward provided it is mutually agreed, legal and sustainable,” he said.