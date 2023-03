Party plans to exploit Boris Johnson’s weakened position to get rid of the Irish Sea border

The leaders of the DUP and TUV, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Jim Allister, address an anti-protocol rally at Dromore Orange Hall, alongside prominent Brexiteers Baroness Kate Hoey and the former MEP Ben Habib (Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

A group of Tory Brexiteers have instigated a plot to push Boris Johnson to trigger Article 16 by using the Stormont crisis as leverage, with the help of the Democratic Unionist Party, the Sunday Independent has learned.