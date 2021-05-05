DUP and Sinn Fein accused of bid to stifle smaller parties

War of words in council over plans for new committee's powers

The DUP and Sinn Fein were accused of "stifling democracy" and censoring smaller parties, as heated words were exchanged in Belfast City Council (BCC) last night over new powers.

Councillors were ratifying the minutes of the Strategic Policy and Resources Committee, which featured plans for the council's new Business and Standards Committee, when the comments were made.

Concerns were raised by several councillors about the new committee's powers allowing it to "vet" motions before they go before the full council.

The committee was first proposed in order to handle business and tackle long meetings where numerous motions can be debated.

People Before Profit councillor Fiona Ferguson slammed the council's two largest parties for supporting the new committee, claiming it would shut out smaller parties.

It was pointed out that the DUP and Sinn Fein would have a combined majority on the committee, taking 11 seats out of 20.

"This a clear attempt to appease the two big parties and quiet the voices of the smaller parties," she said.

"We're not even through this pandemic and we've seen multiple attempts to stifle democracy, mainly from the big two parties at Stormont, and we have seen numerous regulations pushed through without scrutiny. It's in these times we need greater accountability, not less."

The People Before Profit representative proposed an amendment calling on the City Solicitor to explore alternatives to the new committee.

Alliance council group leader Nuala McAllister said it is "ridiculous" to set up another committee because meetings may be going on too long. "I don't see it ending well and it is another mechanism to curtail speaking rights of smaller parties," she said.

DUP’s Brian Kingston

DUP council group leader Brian Kingston said it appeared other parties simply wanted to oppose any sort of restrictions, and the new committee is needed to manage council business, as council officers are over-worked.

"We want a sensible approach and we need to focus on our powers as a council," he said.

"We have to try this model and see how it works. The position of the DUP is that we will keep this under review. The correct line of travel is motions should go through committee and then go before full council. We need some mechanism to ensure our business runs smoothly."

SDLP councillor Seamus de Faoite added: "People knew what they were getting when they voted for changing a third of councillors two years ago. This is a clear attempt of removing parties outside of the 'powerful twosome' of Sinn Fein and the DUP.

"We have to look at council business as a whole, not just motions... People didn't elect us here to stay quiet.

"It will just take two or three councillors to be voted in to the council to remove Sinn Fein and the DUP's majority, so I think they need to think very carefully about this."

Green Party representative Aine Groogan noted the opposition to the new committee, pointing out: "If this committee does not have the buy-in of all councillors, it just won't work."

"If either of the two parties that support this committee think this is going to solve our problems, it's not going to."

Several amendments were proposed in order to reform plans for the committee, although they all were rejected, with Sinn Fein and the DUP voting against them.

SDLP council group leader Donal Lyons said he would be requesting a call-in on the plans, meaning it would be reviewed.