DUP and Sinn Féin at odds over title for new commissioner for Ulster Scots

The DUP has said it wants an ‘Ulster British Commissioner’ – not an ‘Ulster Scots Commissioner’.

The row over the title erupted after NIO minister Conor Burns said that legislation around culture, identity and language for Northern Ireland will be introduced at Westminster before the Stormont election.

The Government took over responsibility for the legislation after the Stormont parties were unable to agree to introduce cultural and language legislation in the Assembly.

The plans include an Office of Identity and Cultural Expression to promote respect for diversity as well as an Irish Language Commissioner and a commissioner to develop language, arts and literature associated with the Ulster Scots/Ulster British tradition.

The BBC reported last night that the DUP now believe that the commissioner for Ulster Scots should be named ‘Ulster British Commissioner’.

Sinn Féin, however, say the role is about promoting language, arts and literature and the title should be ‘Ulster Scots Commissioner’.

The NIO now has been tasked with resolving the dispute.

This political row is being partly blamed for the delay in legislating at Westminster.

The legislation, if passed, would protect and enhance both the Irish language and Ulster-Scots and was planned as part of the 2020 New Decade New Approach agreement.

Former Sinn Fein MLA Paul Butler tweeted last night that it had been “16 years since British government promised an Irish Language Act as part of St Andrew's Agreement; there should be no more delay in recognizing Irish language rights”.

NIO Minister Conor Burns confirmed on Tuesday that the Government still plans to pass the cultural bill at Westminster before the Assembly election but has yet to provide a date.

He told the NI Affairs Committee: "The legislation is pretty much ready... it remains our commitment but we're obviously disappointed it wasn't taken forward as an NDNA commitment where it sat with the Executive and the Assembly.

"I can't give you a specific time... the Secretary of State was genuine in his desire to bring it forward by the end of October, we didn't do that for a variety of reasons, other business, timing, matters politically but we remain committed to the undertaking that we've given, that were it not legislated for in Stormont, we will do it here in Westminster and that remains the case.

"I think what I can say very candidly is that it is our expectation that this is not going to be passed by Stormont before the end of the mandate and that we are absolutely expecting that we are going to have to do this in Westminster and we remain committed to bringing this legislation forward in Westminster.

"I think we can all agree, it is definitely the Government's view that it would be a good thing if this was completed and didn't become a contentious element of what is already going to be a pretty contentious election campaign."