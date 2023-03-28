DUP and Sinn Fein call on UK government to ‘fulfil their promise’ and replace EU funding for community groups

Representatives from both the DUP and Sinn Fein have urged the government to fully replace EU funds which previously went towards supporting community and voluntary groups in Northern Ireland.

Funding formerly provided by the European Social Fund (ESF) finishes at the end of March and has not been replaced in full by either Westminster or Stormont.

Almost 2,000 staff employed by 67 community groups have been put on notice of redundancy.

The DUP’s Emma Little Pengelly said the current uncertainty around replacement funding for the European Social Fund (ESF) must be addressed by ‘immediately’.

“The UK Government promised full UK replacement funding for ESF. This has not yet happened,” she said.

"They have known for the last four years that ESF funding was ending, and they should have fulfilled their promise and delivered.

"The UK always paid in more to the EU than structured funds or schemes paid back, so there can be no excuse for any shortfall in funding now.”

Sinn Fein’s Paul Maskey also called on Rishi Sunak’s government to ‘honour their commitment’.

Speaking after writing to the Secretary of State calling for ‘proper investment in public services’, the West Belfast MP said: “The crisis facing many of our community and voluntary groups resulting from a culmination of lost EU funds and Tory Budget cuts is deeply concerning.

“Funding for jobs and vital community services, including support for children and young people, and programmes for special educational needs and disability will be lost in the coming days without an urgent intervention from the British Government.

“The British Government must live up to commitments they made to fully replace EU funding and end the cliff-edge facing workers and vital community services now.

He continued: “We should have local ministers in place and working together in the Executive to protect vital community services and it’s totally unacceptable that the DUP’s blockade is preventing this from happening.

“I have told Chris Heaton-Harris that his government has a responsibility to properly invest in our public services and immediately provide the necessary money for local departments to support local groups.”

Earlier this month, Northern Ireland’s community sector pleaded for the Government to intervene in a “funding crisis for vital services”.

Representatives of 1,000 community groups staged a demonstration in east Belfast as 1,700 face redundancy.

They said the community sector feels abandoned in the political crisis in Northern Ireland and the civil servants left running departments.

The Stormont Assembly has been in flux for more than a year while the DUP refuses to take part until its concerns around Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol are addressed.

The Community Sector Peer Group, NICVA, CO3 and the NI Union of Supported Employment said a 60% cut in funding has left dozens of community sector organisations facing closure within weeks.

The groups have contended that to date, local departments have declined to fully replace the £13m they previously provided whilst the UK Government’s new UK Shared Prosperity Fund provides only a partial replacement for the current ESF programme.

A cross-party pledge signed by 65 MLAs has urged Stormont departments to step in to help save services.

A UK Government spokesperson said: “The UK Shared Prosperity Fund will, at a minimum, match previous EU funding in Northern Ireland.

“As EU projects come to an end, funding from UKSPF will increase, reaching over £50m for Northern Ireland in this financial year and £74m in the next, and the money will spread opportunity, help local businesses and improve pride in place.”