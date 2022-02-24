DUP and Sinn Fein in war of words over critical state of Northern Ireland’s health service

A war of words is continuing over health service funding as Sinn Fein claim the DUP blocked a budget that would transform it – while the latter has blamed Finance Minister Conor Murphy for not securing the agreement of other parties for his draft budget.

Sinn Fein’s John O’Dowd has claimed the DUP are blocking a three-year budget that would “transform the health service” – sparring with the DUP’s Deborah Erskine, who argued that “there is no budget because the Finance Minister failed to get a single other party to agree to his draft budget”.

Mrs Erskine, who also sits on the Health Committee, said: “It should be for a new Executive to set a budget.”

“The draft Sinn Fein budget delivered more money for the health service but would have removed Invest NI’s ability to attract jobs, forced the police to reduce the number of officers and reduced the number of teachers in our schools,” said the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA.

“The health service needs a long-term budget, but it also needs a long-term plan to train more doctors, more GPs, more nurses and reform our domiciliary care shambles. Money without a plan for reform will not work.”

She went on to say that “the refusal of London and Brussels to deal with the Protocol is why there is no First Minister” and reiterated that “for three years Sinn Fein denied the people of Northern Ireland a Health Minister, a budget or any efforts at reform so they are the last people to lecture anyone”.

"Indeed, when others abdicated their responsibilities, the DUP delivered an additional £350m for health service transformation, to tackle waiting lists and provide additional mental health services.

“The DUP has a plan to fix our health service. To drive down waiting lists, to implement long overdue reforms, to invest in our workforce and ensure the people of Northern Ireland have a first-class health service.”

Sinn Fein MLA John O’Dowd branded Mrs Erskine’s comments as ‘ludicrous’ and ‘not grounded in reality’.

“These claims are indicative of a party which is out of touch and in denial of the damage and consequences of its reckless decision to collapse the Executive,” he said.

“The DUP walked out of the Executive and are blocking a three-year Budget that would recruit more doctors and nurses, tackle waiting lists, fund cancer and mental health services and transform health.

“They are putting their own selfish, electoral interests over the needs of ordinary people and our health service.”

Both politicians’ comments come following Health Minister Robin Swann’s plea to Stormont ministerial colleagues to find a way forward in agreeing a budget to help resolve the crisis in the health service.

The UUP’s Mr Swann said that the failure of political parties to agree a three-year budget had “cruelly robbed” patients and health staff of the best chance in a decade of reforming services.

The current strain on hospitals this week led the Northern Trust to declare a “potential major incident” due to severe pressures in the hospital’s Emergency Department.

At one point, 62 people needed to be admitted to beds that were not available in wards.

The dire situation was one step away from a full major incident, which would have involved the hospital being unable to take any further patients and effectively shutting its doors.

In further response to Mrs Erskine’s comments, a Department of Finance spokesperson said: “The draft Budget was agreed for consultation, which would have concluded on March 7.

"A revised Budget, reflecting the issues identified by the consultation process, would then have been brought to the Executive for agreement. It is the resignation of the First Minister which has prevented that.

"While the draft Budget prioritised health with a 10% increase in funding by 2024-25, no Department would have seen a reduction in their baseline.

“In the absence of an Executive it is not possible to agree the Budget for 2022-2025. This means the health service will not receive the planned 10% increase in funding, nor will it benefit from being able to plan on a three-year basis.

“Since the Draft Budget went out to consultation an additional £300m has become available for 2022-23. Regrettably, it is not possible to allocate this £300m to areas such as skills, housing and policing until such times as an Executive is re-established."