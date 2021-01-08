DUP anger after Belfast council vote on Irish street signs

The DUP has slammed a major policy change by Belfast City Council that will make Irish language street signs easier to erect.

The unionist party said it "will cause disharmony and resentment" after "radical changes to the thresholds required for the addition of a street name plate in Irish or Ulster-Scots - with virtually all such requests being for Irish".

Previously a petition signed by one-third of residents in a street was required to trigger a survey.

Now the survey can be triggered by just one resident or one councillor.

Support from two-thirds of residents was then required for approval of the additional street sign, indicating support from a clear majority.

But now support from just 15% of residents is required.

The change in policy was opposed by the DUP, UUP and PUP councillors, but backed by the other parties.

A spokesperson for the DUP in City Hall said: "This drastic change in council policy is grossly unfair and unbalanced. It would permit the erection of an Irish street sign where just 15% of residents wanted this, even if 85% residents were opposed to it.

"Permitting a survey to be triggered by a single resident, or by a councillor who does not even have to live in the street, means that every street could be subjected to a survey even where there is no or very little support for it."

He said that "many people regard the addition of an Irish street sign as cultural branding of their area".

"People have the right to have their wishes against this respected and not ignored. For all those who are passionate about having their street name added in Irish, there are as many people who are passionate about not having this done against their wishes.

"We believe these changes will damage community relations in areas which are quietly mixed. This unbalanced policy will cause disharmony and resentment."

But Sinn Féin councillor Séanna Walsh said the new process "will ensure an equitable and progressive policy".

He said: "This is a historic day as Belfast City Council has voted to adopt a new bilingual policy which will ensure the visibility of Irish street signage in the city and advance a new, progressive and shared Belfast.

"Belfast has been central to the ongoing growth of the Irish language and Gaelige is part of the fabric of our city, as seen with the vibrant Gaeltacht quarter and the growing numbers of unionists now embracing and learning the language."