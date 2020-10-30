DUP anger over council vote on Northern Ireland's big birthday

The DUP has criticised a vote in Derry City and Strabane District Council against marking the centenary of Northern Ireland as "a blow for community relations".

It's understood the DUP had received support for a motion to request funding for community groups to support the centenary, but plans for wider celebrations were rejected.

DUP MLA Gary Middleton called it "a retrograde step", while People Before Profit councillor Eamonn McCann said he did not wish to celebrate what was a divisive landmark for many in the area.

The SDLP raised concerns that spending council funds on any celebrations would not be value for money.

DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson also commented: "How can we build a shared future if nationalists won't even acknowledge our shared history? Disappointing."

In a statement, Mr Middleton said the decision of the council "not to participate in any events during the entire year is a huge blow for community relations" and accused the SDLP of having "turned their back completely on any event to mark a year which should be as much about looking forward to a better Northern Ireland as it is about marking its first century drawing to a close".

The SDLP said in a statement that it supported a motion to write to the Executive to seek financial support for groups across the district to celebrate the centenary of partition if they wished.

"However, in the context of a financial crisis facing the council, we did not feel it was appropriate for council to organise events corporately. Ratepayers need to have confidence their money is being spent to provide vital front line services."

Mr McCann said he did not think the vote would harm community relations.

"The history of Northern Ireland has been a very fraught and painful one," he said.

"The whole question of the foundation of it and the introduction of partition has been a very painful issue and has of course led to bloodshed.

"So I'm not going to celebrate an initiation of the circumstances which gave rise to that.

"At the same time neither do I hold any hatred towards people who take the opposite view."

Mr McCann added there was a growing population who no longer wished to define themselves as unionist or nationalist.