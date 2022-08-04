DUP asked public prosecutors to ‘explain why they referred’ Scots Guards reunion event correspondence to PSNI

Correspondence calling for a police investigation into a recent Scots Guards reunion party for soldiers involved in Operation Motorman has been branded by the DUP as “ridiculous and disturbing”.

Earlier this week a solicitor representing the family of 15-year-old Daniel Hegarty, shot dead by a soldier in Londonderry in 1972, wrote to the director of public prosecutions requesting that the organiser and guests of the event be contacted.

The event in question took place at the Scots Guards Club in Edinburgh on Saturday “to mark the 50th anniversary of Operation Motorman which the 2nd Battalion Scots Guards took part in the province of Northern Ireland”.

The PPS previously said investigations are a matter for police and confirmed correspondence will be forwarded on to the PSNI.

However they dispute having directed police to investigate this event and said it was the responsibility of the police to investigate an allegation that a criminal offence has been committed.

DUP MPs Gregory Campbell and Ian Paisley criticised the decision and called on the PPS to “explain why they have referred such a dubious case to the police for further investigation”.

The DUP also confirmed the party has written to the PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne over the issue “to establish whether they have received any other contact in relation to this matter, and to confirm whether an investigation will take place”.

Mr Campbell said: “The idea that targeting an event where former soldiers are meeting in a social setting would somehow identify an individual alleged to have been engaged in wrongdoing 50 years ago is not just ridiculous but disturbing.

“Many people may question whether the rationale behind the letter was aimed more at securing evidence of alleged wrongdoing, or simply part of attempting to cast a cloud over all who served in our armed forces.

“The police have a duty not just to operate fairly, and to take forward an investigation without a proper basis would not just breach that, but further damage fragile public confidence."

Mr Paisley added: “The Public Prosecution Service appear to have set an interesting precedent that they believe a social gathering should be investigated by the PSNI despite there being no evidence of wrongdoing either at the event or by anyone who attended.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for the PPS said: “On 1 August 2022 the PPS received correspondence from a legal representative of Daniel Hegarty’s family in relation to the event on 30 July 2022.

"The correspondence enquired whether there may be an opportunity to progress enquiries to identify a witness known as Soldier A who was present at the scene when Daniel Hegarty was shot and killed but was not subsequently traced. The correspondence was shared with the PSNI who will determine whether it presents a reasonable line of enquiry.

"The PPS has a statutory obligation to take prosecution decisions in cases where an investigation file is referred by police. In every case it does so by independently and impartially assessing whether the evidence provides a reasonable prospect of conviction and, if so, whether prosecution is in the public interest.

"All decisions are taken without fear or favour and are completely free from any political consideration or influence.”

Solicitor for the Hegarty family Desmond Doherty advised the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) that an investigation into the reunion event may assist with tracking down a man known as Soldier A, who has proven “elusive”.

Soldier A is believed to have accompanied Soldier B — the man accused of killing Hegarty in Derry in 1972.

Following an inquest in 2011, a jury found that Hegarty and his cousins Christopher and Thomas, who were with him, did not pose any threat. Christopher was also shot, but survived.

Moves to prosecute Soldier B were stopped by the director of public prosecutions on legal grounds.

Hegarty’s family are challenging that decision.

Mr Doherty said the PPS would be aware of the “upset” that this reunion event has caused.

Hegarty was one of two teenagers shot dead in Derry’s Creggan estate during the operation, which was carried out in the early hours of July 31, 1972, with the aim of retaking “no-go areas” in Derry and Belfast.

Hegarty was shot twice in the head with a heavy-duty machine gun at almost point-blank range.

The Scots Guards charity said they did not wish to make any comment.

In a statement the PSNI said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland is in receipt of correspondence from the Public Prosecution Service in this matter, the contents of which are under consideration and will be responded to in due course.”