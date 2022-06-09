DUP Ballymoney councillor given three months to live after cancer diagnosis

A veteran DUP Ballymoney councillor has revealed he has just months to live after doctors told him his cancer is untreatable.

John Finlay said that he was planning to continue to fulfil his political duties for as long as possible.

Breaking the news to friends and colleagues on Facebook, he wrote: “As some of you will know, I haven’t been too well over recent months and therefore unable to serve my constituents in the way I would have wished.

“Today, I learned from consultants that my cancer is untreatable and I have only two to three months left.

“This is not the news I wanted to hear, but I want to continue to serve the people as best I can for as long as I can. So if you have any issues, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with me.”

Mr Finlay said that his Christian beliefs would help him through the challenging time ahead: “Although my future is now going to be much shorter than I had hoped, my faith is in Jesus Christ and him alone for salvation.”

Mr Finlay has been a strong supporter of local MP Ian Paisley. In 2019, as chairman of the DUP's North Antrim DUP Association, he told Mr Paisley’s critics to "put up or shut up" over claims surrounding luxury family holidays.

He described the North Antrim MP as “an excellent public representative who works tirelessly”.

Responding to Mr Finlay’s news on his terminal cancer, Mr Paisley wrote on Facebook: “John — you are an example and an inspiration and a true friend.”

Veteran east Belfast Ulster Unionist councillor Jim Rodgers wrote: “John so sorry to hear this terrible news. Will continue to pray for you and also your family.”

Many of Mr Finlay’s colleagues and constituents sent their support to the councillor who is firmly on the party’s traditional wing .

In 2019, he wrote to party officers to express his "deep concern" at the decision to select an openly gay candidate, Alison Bennington, to run for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. He said DUP founder Ian Paisley would have strongly opposed the move.