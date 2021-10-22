DUP bid to discuss Belfast City Hall NI centenary light-up snub shut down at council over Sinn Fein ‘call-in’

One of Belfast's most iconic buildings will become a beacon of light a few days of the year. Belfast City Hall will be illuminated with various colours on designated occasions. Picture by: Arthur Allison.

The DUP tried to raise the issue over Sinn Fein blocking a move to light up Belfast City Hall to mark the formation of Northern Ireland during a council meeting on Friday - but was shot down.

DUP council group leader on Belfast City Council, Brian Kingston, attempted to make a point on the controversy, however Sinn Fein Councillor Ronan McLaughlin raised a point of order and the discussion was quickly shut down.

Councillor Kingston wanted the item on the agenda for discussion for Friday's meeting of the Strategic Policy and Resources Committee, however this was rescinded by the city solicitor due to the topic being subject to a 'call-in' requested by Sinn Fein on Thursday.

A 'call-in' can be requested if 15% of representatives believe a council decision was not properly reached, or would adversely affect a section of the community. The decision is then examined by a solicitor to determine whether or not it should be reconsidered.

The Northern Ireland Office proposed City Hall be lit up green and blue to mark the centenary year as part of a UK-wide initiative. It would have come on the same day as a cross-community church service at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh, which Sinn Fein did not attend.

City Hall is frequently lit up for a variety of causes, such as for organ donation week and black history month.

One of Belfast's most iconic buildings will become a beacon of light a few days of the year. Belfast City Hall will be illuminated with various colours on designated occasions. Picture by: Arthur Allison.

Stormont was also due to be part of a UK-wide centenary light-up of civic buildings - but this did not go ahead due to MLAs not being able to reach agreement.

On Friday, Councillor Kingston said there has been "considerable public and media interest" in the issue and his party should be given an opportunity to address it.

Councillor McLaughlin contended it couldn't be discussed as it was the subject of a call-in and, under legislation, the topic couldn't be broached, a point the city solicitor agreed with.

The DUP council group leader again pressed to speak on the topic, but was shut down by committee chair Aine Grogan.

"I think for the sake of all our sanities, and to get this meeting over with, we need to park it and bring it up at the appropriate time,” she said.

"I understand the frustration that you have, but we are where we are with it."

In a statement released on Thursday, Sinn Fein council group leader Ciaran Beattie said there is "absolutely nothing" to celebrate in the partition of Ireland for those from an Irish nationalist background.

"Partition is a hugely contentious issue that continues to negatively impact on our society and restrict the potential of our island to flourish," he said.

"The motivation to illuminate Belfast City Hall to celebrate partition is entirely political and triumphalist, it would have an adverse impact on those from an Irish nationalist background in the city.

"Those involved in proposing illuminating Belfast City Hall to celebrate partition consciously disregarded the procedures, which outline clearly that there must agreement in the Strategic, Policy and Resource Committee to illuminate the building for an issue of a contentious nature.

Councillr Beattie added the proposal was not included in the council’s Decade of Centenary's programme agreed by all parties which had a "core basic principle, balance".

"The addition of this late request would create an imbalance in providing exclusively for a unionist viewpoint and without the space for any counter-narrative," he said.

Councillor Kingston accused Sinn Fein on Thursday of “petty mindedness”.

“This request came in late, part of a nationwide lighting up of civic buildings to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland and a majority of councillors through their party group leaders have supported this request,” he told the BBC.

“We have had a number of events commemorating the centenary of Northern Ireland, some of which Sinn Fein have taken part in so it really is just petty they have blocked this.

“It’s just an anti-British move from Sinn Fein, they talk about tolerance and respect but they show no respect for the unionist of people of Northern Ireland.”