DUP boycott of north-south meetings is unlawful, court rules

The DUP's boycott of north-south ministerial meetings is an unlawful breach of the pledge of office, a High Court judge ruled today.

Mr Justice Scoffield declared that legal responsibilities have been frustrated by party representatives withdrawing from the cross-border conferences.

Despite stopping short of ordering future attendance at this stage, he warned that further powers of enforcement remain available.

"It would be a sorry spectacle for those powers to have to be invoked," the judge said.

"The court would also be astute to any potential misuse of its process for the purposes of seeking political advantage, for instance by way of claims of martyrdom."

Belfast man Sean Napier brought the case against First Minister Paul Givan, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons, Education Minister Michelle McIlveen, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots and Junior Minister Gary Middleton.

Proceedings centred on DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson's announcement last month that his party will disengage with North South Ministerial Council (NSMC) meetings as part of opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Lawyers for Mr Napier claimed the snub was thwarting the functioning of government and could jeopardise peace funding.

The policy breaches constitutional arrangements under the Northern Ireland Act 1998, and violates the Stormont ministerial code and pledge of office, it was contended.

Two NSMC meetings have been cancelled due to the non-attendance of Mr Poots and Mr Middleton since Sir Jeffrey made his party's position clear.

With three further NSMC meetings scheduled for later this month, the challenge was mounted on an urgent basis.

Serious doubts were raised about whether those events will go ahead.

Senior counsel for the five DUP Ministers confirmed the Executive Office of First Minister and Deputy First Minister had not provided the necessary consent.

Initial indications were also given that his clients intended to keep to their party's position.

But with no resistance or counter-arguments to the challenge, Mr Napier succeeded in his application for judicial review.

A declaration was granted that the ministers' withdrawal from the NSMC "was and is unlawful because it frustrates, is contrary to, and is in breach of the legal duties and responsibilities contained within the Northern Ireland Act 1998".

Mr Justice Scoffield held that the present situation where meetings are unable to proceed was a result of an unlawful failure to comply with those obligations.

He said: "It is difficult for the court to reach any other conclusion but that the respondents have consciously determined to act in contravention of those provisions of the Pledge of Office and the Ministerial Code relating to participation in the NSMC."

Based on his findings, he pointed out that he now expects the Ministers to comply with and respect the rule of law.

Any future breach could lead to further proceedings, including a potential contempt of court.

"It is to be hoped that this is unnecessary," Mr Justice Scoffield added.

"The Court obviously possesses further powers, both as to the making of further orders and the enforcement of those orders."

Following the verdict Mr Napier's solicitor, Paul Farrell of McIvor Farrell, said: "The court could not have been clearer with regard to the unlawfulness of the DUP's ongoing refusal to engage with the NSMC.

"Our client expects they will now respect the rule of law."